ON THE SCENE: Latest middle market sales
Bestreich Realty Group (BRG) announced the following sales:. • 231 Baltic Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn (pictured top) sold for $3,750,000. The four-apartment property is 4,132 above ground square foot priced at $938 psf. It is zoned R6, LH-1 with an FAR 2.43 and tax class 2A. The sellers were 231 Baltic LLC and the buyers are Baltic Holdings LLC. Derek Bestreich, Luke Sproviero, Adam Lobel, Gabriel Kates, Toby Waring and Daniel Shawah brokered the sale.rew-online.com