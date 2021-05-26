'The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill' Is Sacred Listening For The Black Community
Lauryn Hill's first and only studio album spoke life into us. My Auntie Rhoda’s CD collection was the business. I mean, she had albums from Da Brat, India.Arie, Carl Thomas (and any other Black artist who was making waves in the 1990s) all in little slots. Excuse me while I reminisce over the days of instantly recognizable album art and the nervousness that came with accidentally breaking the plastic bits that held the CD case together.www.essence.com