'The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill' Is Sacred Listening For The Black Community

Born and raised in Queens, L.A.-based singer María Isabel has come a long way since her childhood “stadium” performances for relatives in her living room and is ready for the world’s main stage. Serenading away our quarantine blues with her diary-esque debut EP Stuck in The Sky, the Dominican-American musician emerged when we needed her most. With slow-simmering lovelorn singles like “Distance” and “The 1” a project that was penned as an ode to a long-distance relationship, served a greater purpose—ultimately offering solace to those confined to their homes and apart from loved ones. “I was using the music to get closure,” she explains. “We ended up in a pandemic where many were separated and it became something that resonated with people.’’ Streamed over seven million times on Spotify, the sultry love letters disguised as songs lacquered with Reggaeton flair have helped the 24-year-old industry newcomer find her rhythm. Now forging a full-fledged career as a musician, Isabel is zeroing in on her roots. “I’m figuring out how to combine my Latin sound with the R&B sound in a way that feels authentic to me.” With her daring twist on familiar styles, you’d be a fool to bet against her.