The man behind the shades is still leading at the PGA Championship, but it's a player looking to join him in the 5-major club who remains the betting favorite. Brooks Koepka was topping the odds list after 36 holes, and he maintains that position heading into the final round at Kiawah as he looks to win his third PGA Championship in the last four years. Koepka will tee off at 6 under, one shot ahead of Louis Oosthuizen but one shot behind Phil Mickelson, who at age 50 is one round away from becoming the oldest winner in major championship history.