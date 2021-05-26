Cancel
G-Whiz: Danny Dimes, Fans at MetLife, and Lorenzo Carter

By Shaun Morash
WFAN Sports Radio
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the latest G-Whiz, Shaun Morash is excited about a full house at MetLife Stadium, has a revealing stat about Daniel Jones, and is stock down on hopes for Lorenzo Carter.

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

Sports
