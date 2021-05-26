G-Whiz: Danny Dimes, Fans at MetLife, and Lorenzo Carter

The old saying is that Rome wasn't built in a day--and, depending on what source you believe, it took as long as 1,000 years to build. The New York Giants don't have 1,000 days, let alone years, to devote to building their next franchise quarterback. They are, instead, looking for Daniel Jones, who is entering his third season, to become the franchise quarterback they envisioned after viewing his college tape before drafting him sixth overall in 2019.