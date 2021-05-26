Art Bell Vault: NDEs
Our newest feature for Coast Insiders, The Art Bell Vault, offers an expanding curated collection with two vintage shows added to the mix each Wednesday. This week's offerings explore the phenomenon of near-death experiences, beginning with a fascinating edition of the program from 4/10/2005 wherein Art spoke to pioneering NDE researcher Dr. Raymond Moody. He detailed cases which seem to defy the 'dying brain' explanation often offered by skeptics as an explanation for near-death experiences. Moody also talked about a phenomenon dubbed 'fey,' in which people on the precipice of passing over suddenly develop a heightened state of awareness.www.coasttocoastam.com