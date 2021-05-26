Aviators’ Greg Deichmann confident power stroke will return

AS YOU MAY KNOW…right-hander Justin Dunn takes the mound for the Mariners tonight…in 8 starts this season, he is 1–2 with a 3.40 ERA (15 ER, 39.2 IP) with 25 hits allowed, 25 walks and 37 strikeouts…AND YOU MIGHT KNOW, that Dunn has allowed 3 runs or fewer in each of his 8 starts this season and 14 straight starts dating back to Aug. 23, 2020…Seattle owns a 9–5 (.643) record in those 14 starts, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that Dunn’s 14-start streak of allowing 3 or fewer runs is the longest active streak in the American League and 2nd-longest active streak in the Majors?…only San Diego’s Dinelson Lamet (16 starts; July 25, 2020-curr.) has a longer active streak…Erik Bedard owns the longest streak in Mariners history, allowing 3 runs or fewer in 20 consecutive starts from June 8, 2008-July 25, 2009…Dunn’s 14-start streak ranks 4th in team history, trailing Bedard (20), Félix Hernández (18; 5/18–8/22/14) and Roenis Elías (16; 7/21/14–5/25/15).