If you’re looking to change up your hair color but you can’t quite decide which direction to go, there’s a beautiful place between the lands of blonde and brunette that you need to know about. It’s called caramel hair, and yes, it’s as pretty as it sounds. It’s basically the middle ground between buttery blondes, golden browns, and soft reds—and it might be exactly what you need to change up your color without fully committing to either side. If you need a visual, allow me to show you the 20 prettiest caramel hair trends straight from Instagram, including everything from classic caramel tips to a honey-caramel balayage. Trust me when I say these looks will have you DMing your colorist, like, immediately.