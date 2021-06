NAI James E. Hanson on May 24 said it was named the exclusive retail leasing brokerage for The Print House, the redevelopment plan at the former site of The Bergen Record. Located at 150 River St. in Hackensack, NAI James E. Hanson’s team of Michael Walters, Jonathan Kristofich and Cameron Silverstein will handle leasing of 36,529 square feet of retail space that will comprise Phase One of the retail component on behalf of the project’s development team, comprised of The Hampshire Cos., Russo Development and Fourth Edition Inc.