Cook this: Buttermilk roasted chicken with crunchy croutons from Food Between Friends

Buttermilk Peach Cobbler Coffee Cake...because summertime and weekends definitely need a delicious cake for breakfast! If there's one thing I love about this cake, it's that it takes minimal effort to bake. That's right, you don’t need to be a skilled baker to make this super simple peach coffee cake! This cake is not only gorgeous to look at, but it tastes great, too. With a fluffy cake made with buttermilk, and a splash of vanilla, and delicious peach preserves running throughout, and topped with a crunchy cinnamon topping, every last bite is SO. GOOD. It's almost like summer was made for this delicious cake. Enjoy this sweet treat warm, right out of the oven, with a few slices of fresh peaches and your favorite berries for an unforgettable breakfast. It's truly roll your eyes back delicious!