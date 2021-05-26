Police officers assault, threaten journalist Fardowso Mohamud Sahal in Somalia
On May 16, 2021, two police officers in the Bondere district of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, assaulted and threatened Fardowso Mohamud Sahal, a reporter, anchor, and producer with the privately owned broadcaster Radio Kulmiye, according to the journalist, who spoke to CPJ via messaging app, and statements by the Somali Journalists Syndicate and the Federation of Somali Journalists, two local press rights groups.cpj.org