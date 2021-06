Earlier this year the Dallas Mavericks were not playing the national anthem before games, a new bill being proposed is clearly taking a shot at Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Back at the start of the NBA season, with no fans in attendance, the Dallas Mavericks were not playing the National Anthem. The lack of fans in attendance lead to a different pregame routine. The Mavericks made the decision to not play the National Anthem, they actually did it for several games without anyone noticing since the anthem is not played on television.