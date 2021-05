It’s been nearly three years since John Gibbons has sat in the Blue Jays dugout and managed the team, but he may be more popular than ever. Of course, it’s always easier to look back on fond memories and forget the frustrating times that the Blue Jays went through during his tenure, but they did have some notable success under his watch. That had very little to do with why his name was trending on Twitter on Sunday though, as the former skipper was one of the top two topics in Canada at one point.