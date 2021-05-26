newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Severe storms move through New York area, bringing strong winds and heavy rain

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Strong thunderstorms moved across the New York area on Wednesday afternoon into the evening. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut. Earlier, the weather service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of New Jersey, all of New York City, parts of the Hudson Valley and central New York, and parts of Connecticut.

Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas Democrats temporarily block restrictive voting bill

The political fight over new voting restrictions in Texas has taken a dramatic and unexpected turn. At the last minute, Democrats did the only thing they could to block passage of a voting bill by walking out shortly before the bill's midnight deadline. Christina Ruffini has the details.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Osaka withdraws from French Open in wake of row over media boycott

Japan's Naomi Osaka stunned the tennis world on Monday by withdrawing from the French Open after deciding to boycott post-match media duties, explaining she had been suffering from depression for almost three years. Osaka said in the build-up to the tournament that she would not attend the obligatory press conferences...
Middle EastNBC News

Netanyahu's enemies may have a deal, but they haven't got a government yet

It ain't over 'til it's over. News that two major opposition parties agreed to work together to form a coalition government has dealt a significant political blow to Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. But this isn’t the first time Netanyahu has been in a battle for his political survival....
Posted by
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving nearly hit with water bottle, Boston Celtics fan arrested

A Boston Celtics fan who was accused of throwing a water bottle at the head of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was arrested Sunday. The incident occurred as Irving was leaving the court after having helped the Nets to a 141-126 victory over the Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, police Sgt. Detective John Boyle said. Irving was nearly hit by the Dasani water bottle, which grazed his head, Boyle said.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In Memorial Day speech, Biden defends 'imperfect' democracy

U.S. President Joe Biden used his Memorial Day speech on Monday to defend America's "imperfect" democracy, calling for more work to deliver the promise of what he said remained "the greatest experiment" in world history. In a speech at Arlington National Cemetery touching on voting rights, freedom of speech and...
Posted by
Reuters

Americans hit the road on Memorial Day holiday, a year after pandemic slammed travel

With half the country at least partially protected against the coronavirus, Americans escaped their pandemic doldrums over the three-day holiday weekend that traditionally unleashes the country's pent-up wanderlust at the doorstep of summer. A year after Memorial Day weekend travel was depressed by fears of the spreading virus, Americans took...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS News

Authorities ask public to help identify gunmen in deadly Miami-area shootings

Authorities called on the public to help identify gunmen who indiscriminately sprayed bullets into crowds at two Miami-area venues over the weekend, killing a total of three people. Two people died and over 20 others were wounded early Sunday during a shooting outside a concert in Miami-Dade County, about a day after a drive-by shooting killed one person and injured six in Miami's Wynwood arts district.