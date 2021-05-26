Severe storms move through New York area, bringing strong winds and heavy rain
NEW YORK - Strong thunderstorms moved across the New York area on Wednesday afternoon into the evening. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut. Earlier, the weather service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of New Jersey, all of New York City, parts of the Hudson Valley and central New York, and parts of Connecticut.www.fox5ny.com