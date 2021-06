Saturday night’s ARCA Menards Series Herr’s Potato Chips 200 at Toledo Speedway will be a huge step in the return to normalcy for sports fans across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. It will mark the first time since the pandemic started in March 2020 that a national-level sporting event will take place in northwest Ohio with significantly reduced Covid restrictions. ARCA held four races at the track in 2020, three of which were held with no spectators. The fourth was limited to just 15 percent capacity.