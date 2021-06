An Air India plane had to return to Delhi’s international airport shortly after taking off from the Indian capital when a bat was discovered flying around the cabin. Air India Flight 105 departed normally from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 2.20am on Thursday with New York as its destination.The Boeing 777 had only been in the air for around 30 minutes when the creature was spotted onboard.The mammal was seen by crew in business class and flying between different sections of the plane, and the decision was made to return to Delhi.Indian media reported that the aircraft was fumigated and the...