When you need a dry white wine for cooking, do you freeze with confusion? Do you clutch your fruity red wine or dry marsala in fear? What does a dry white wine mean anyway?. Walk away from the cooking wine at the grocery store. It usually has a high salt content will not work the same as real wine. If you're worried about alcohol content for grandma on a million meds or your kids who don't need to start drinking just yet, don't be. First of all, the alcohol content is pretty low to start with, and it does cook off.