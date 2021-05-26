newsbreak-logo
Bitter Taste Receptor Variant Correlates With COVID-19 Clinical Course

NEW YORK — Individuals who cannot perceive bitter tastes may be more likely to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 and require hospitalization, a new analysis has found. Bitter taste receptors have increasingly been thought to play a role in innate immunity within the nasal and sinus cavities. One receptor type, dubbed T2R38, is expressed by ciliated cells in the airway. When it is stimulated by agonists like phenylthiocarbamide, or PTC, and propylthiouracil, or PROP, nitric oxide is produced, leading to increased clearance of pathogens from the airway. Additionally, one study has suggested that NO might also inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication.

