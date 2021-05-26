Cancel
Nikkei to reach 30-year high on economic reopenings – Reuters poll

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese shares are expected to recover and reach a 30-year peak by the end of year as an acceleration of vaccinations after initial delays helps the economy to reopen, according to respondents in a Reuters poll. The median estimate in the May. 10-25 poll of 21 analysts...

ktwb.com
StocksPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

World shares mixed after modest gains on Wall Street

BANGKOK — (AP) — European shares are lower after a mixed session in Asia, with benchmarks falling in Paris, London and Hong Kong while Tokyo and Seoul advanced. In a quiet news week, investors are watching for a U.S. Labor Department report on Friday that economists forecast will show employers added more than 650,000 jobs last month. It is expected to yield fresh clues about the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy moves later this month, when the central bank holds its next meeting of policymakers.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week to May 28

June 3 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese shares for the first time in three weeks, for the week to May 28, as a pickup in domestic vaccinations boosted hopes of faster economic normalcy. Foreigners purchased a net 555.52 billion yen ($5.06 billion) worth of Japanese stocks,...
Stocksfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drift as investors turn cautious ahead of U.S. payrolls

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E. (Reuters) - World stocks clung close to record highs on Thursday as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. economic data, while oil prices rose for a third straight session. Market sentiment was cagey as investors backed away from big bets before the...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Thursday, extending the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 again breaking above the 29,000 mark, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders remain concerned after the Japanese government extended the COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and seven other prefectures to contain the spread of the highly contagious variants of the virus, though the daily infection rates are steadily declining since it peaked in mid-May.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar ticks up ahead of U.S. payrolls

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose on Thursday as traders awaited a batch of U.S. economic data that could set the tone at central bank meetings later this month. Investors have bet on the dollar falling as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have lately grown nervous over whether a surprisingly strong U.S. economic rebound poses a threat to the assumption that interest rates will stay low for a long time.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar climbs ahead of U.S. jobs data

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose on Thursday as traders waited for a batch of U.S. economic data that could set the tone at central bank meetings later this month. Investors have bet on the dollar falling as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields near lows, demand at bond auctions pre-ECB

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, adds details, updates prices) June 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields held near recent lows on Thursday as markets sought direction ahead of next week’s ECB policy meeting, while long-dated debt auctions from Spain and France attracted decent demand. The...
Marketskelo.com

Long bets on yuan near six-month high; ringgit bears firm: Reuters poll

(Reuters) – Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan hit a near six-month high after a rally against the U.S. dollar, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, while investors were long on most Asian currencies as nations ramped up their COVID-19 vaccination plans. After turning bearish on several units last month,...
Marketswhtc.com

Rally in emerging market commodity currencies to roll on: Reuters poll

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Emerging market strategists were cautiously optimistic that the sector’s commodity-linked currency rally would continue in coming months, but a much slower pace of vaccine rollouts will keep high-yield seekers nervous, a Reuters poll found on Friday. One-third of 45 strategists in the May 28-June 3 Reuters poll...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai stocks at 19-mth high on stimulus boost, Philippine market rebounds

* Philippine stocks at nearly 3-month high * Thai equities at 19-month high * S. Korea's May consumer inflation accelerates By Sameer Manekar June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares soared almost 3% on Wednesday after losing ground over the previous two sessions, as sentiment across Asia got a boost from U.S. manufacturing data, while Thai stocks hit a 19-month high on the promise of additional stimulus. The Philippine bourse rallied to its highest in nearly three months, with gains powered by consumer and real estate stocks. Equities in Thailand added more than half a percent to hit their highest level since November 2019, and the baht was roughly flat. The Thai government said on Tuesday it expects 473 billion baht ($15.18 billion) to be injected into the economy in the second half of the year to soften the impact of the third wave of COVID-19 infections. "Stronger demand for THB bonds and news of cabinet approval for the most recent set of stimulus measures could be helping to mitigate the drag on sentiments from still-elevated COVID case counts and fragile economic outlook," Maybank analysts said in a note. Other currencies including the South Korean won and the Philippine peso slipped as the dollar firmed after a pick up in U.S. manufacturing activity reinforced the prospects that policy tightening by the Federal Reserve isn't too far off. Signs of a strong economic recovery in the United States has raised the chances of the Fed scaling back support measures, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets which have held firm on the Fed's reassurances of a continued dovish stance despite rising inflation. Recent remarks from Fed policymakers have suggested that a discussion on tapering bond-buying was underway, with the upcoming FOMC meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity. "Although the Fed insisted that rate hikes are still far off, it did not dismiss the prospect of starting an internal debate on tapering asset purchases," analysts at Singapore-bank DBS said in a note. Indonesian shares added more than 1% to touch their highest level since April-end and mark their fifth consecutive session of gains. Next on investors' radar will be the U.S. May non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which is expected to show a significant jump after a much-weaker-than-expected reading in April. "An upside surprise in the May non-farm payrolls ... will affirm the big miss in April as a blip," DBS analysts said. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.453% ** India plans to more than triple COVID-19 vaccine shots per day ** Malaysia's AirAsia X gets shareholder go-ahead for restructuring plan ($1 = 31.1600 baht) Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0417 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.14 -5.8 <.N2 0.5 5.53 0 25> China.
Businesswtvbam.com

Bank of Canada to taper asset purchases again next quarter – Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada will taper its asset purchase programme again next quarter and raise interest rates earlier than previously predicted amid expectations for a robust economic recovery after a recent downturn, a Reuters poll showed. In April the BoC became the first among Group of Seven...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks lead Asia higher on upbeat U.S. data, currencies slip

* Philippine stocks at nearly 3-month high * Thai equities reverse course, slip from 19-month high * Indonesia's May inflation at highest in 5 months * South Korean won, Indian rupee weaken By Sameer Manekar June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped more than 3% on Wednesday, with sentiment across Asia lifted by a pick up in U.S. manufacturing, but the region's currencies came under pressure as the data boosted the dollar on rising bets for policy normalisation. The South Korean won and Indian rupee led losses among Asia's emerging currencies as investors now look ahead to U.S. jobs data this Friday for further signs of a strong recovery that could engender further talk of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. In the Philippines, consumer and real estate stocks led the wider market to their highest level in nearly three months, as curbs in the national capital region were relaxed. "Philippine stocks are getting a boost from some foreign buying after being shunned for most of second quarter after strict lockdowns were re-imposed," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist - Philippines, at Dutch-bank ING. Philippine stocks are the region's worst performers but they have been rising since May 26 as the number of coronavirus cases decline, leading to hopes that restrictions will ease soon. Stocks are up 6.2% so far this quarter. The peso, however, weakened 0.3%, after the Nikkei reported that the Philippine central bank governor said the bank is open to "doing more" monetary easing. Indonesian shares rose more than 1% to touch their highest level since April-end, even as data showed annual inflation in May accelerated to its highest since December. Thai stocks reversed course to slip 0.2%, losing their 19-month peak scaled earlier after the government promised additional fiscal stimulus. The Indian rupee depreciated 0.6% ahead of the central bank policy meeting this Friday. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep the interest rates at record lows and reiterate its commitment on liquidity, as the country suffers a devastating second wave of the pandemic that has locked down most of the country. Overnight, data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May furthering signs that the recovery was strong. While strong U.S growth is a boon for the global picture, it has also raised talks of the Fed having to scale back support measures, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets which have held firm on the U.S. central bank's reassurances of a continued dovish stance. Recent remarks from Fed policymakers have suggested that a discussion on tapering bond-buying was underway, with the upcoming policy meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.451% ** Consumer and real estate firms top gainers in Manila ** Malaysia's Axiata partners with RHB Bank in bid for digital bank licence ($1 = 31.1400 baht) Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0729 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.25 -5.9 <.N2 0.46 5.47 1 25> China.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan kept in check by weaker midpoint guidance, eyes on PBOC

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan was little changed on Wednesday and pinned in a narrow trading range, after the central bank guided the currency lower amid continued speculation over how much more appreciation authorities will tolerate. The yuan is at 3-year highs. It has risen about 1.4% percent in the past four weeks and clocked its best monthly performance in May since last November. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3773 per dollar prior to market open, 201 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3572. The spot market opened at 6.3805 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3825 at midday, unchanged from the previous late session close. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3825 per dollar. "We expect the Chinese yuan is likely to remain well-supported because of strong export performance, sizeable trade surplus and ongoing capital inflow into Chinese capital markets for both tactical and structural factors," said Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The PBOC may opt to curb appreciation momentum from time to time, but a stronger Chinese yuan has its benefits in keeping imported prices low and encourage international capital into the Chinese markets." A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the currency, and the PBOC this week raised reserve ratios on foreign exchange deposits. "It is possible that they (the PBOC) will have to intervene more heavily in order to get the currency to stabilise and reduce the pace of appreciation. Although the trajectory is clear, I think the issue is they're not comfortable with the speed at which it has appreciated," said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong. A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control the fast-rising yuan. Market reaction to the latest headlines on Sino-U.S. relations was largely muted. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on issues of mutual "concern", in his second virtual call in a week with top economic and trade officials under the U.S. Biden administration. The dollar clung to small gains from overnight on Wednesday, edging back from near a five-month trough versus major peers, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker normalisation of Federal Reserve policy. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 97.84, weaker than the previous day's 97.88. The global dollar index fell to 89.899 from the previous close of 89.906. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5375, 2.45 percent away from the midpoint. One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate. The yuan market at 3:34AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3773 6.3572 -0.32% Spot yuan 6.3842 6.3825 -0.03% Divergence from 0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.26% Spot change since 2005 29.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.84 97.88 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.899 89.906 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3825 0.03% * Offshore 6.5375 -2.45% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGBs flat amid absence of market indicators

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were flat on Tuesday in the absence of market-moving catalysts with the U.S. markets closed overnight, and as there were no local government bond auctions or the central bank’s buying operations for investors to analyse. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets rise, COVID-19 risks drag Malaysia, Philippines

* Malaysia, Philippine stocks and FX dip * Two Fed officials speak Tuesday, U.S. payrolls on Friday * Goldman Sachs cuts India Q2 GDP forecast after local curbs By Nikhil Nainan June 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia and Philippines stock and currency markets veered away from broader Asian gains led by South Korea and Taiwan on Tuesday, as local government curbs to fight the pandemic fuelled concerns of more economic damage. Most Asian equities kicked off June on a positive note, while currencies gained further ground on a broadly weaker dollar as investors awaited upcoming U.S. data and Federal Reserve speeches for clues on the central bank's policy stance. Markets reopen in the United States later in the global day after a long weekend. The main event this week will be U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. So far, Asia's risk-sensitive markets have held firm on Fed reassurance that price pressures are expected to be transitory and monetary policy will remain dovish for some time. Still, a strong U.S. recovery is raising doubts about how long that may last. Mizuho bank in a client note said a weaker dollar sits "precariously" against an outperforming U.S. recovery, which could "suddenly" lead to talk of tapering and shifts in monetary policy. The won gained half a percent, while the Taiwan dollar eased off a 24-year high against the greenback. Taiwan is grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak that has forced restrictions across the island, but officials have so far allayed concerns around any impact to the export-focussed semiconductor industry and approved an extra $15.20 billion in stimulus spending. Worries around the pandemic have gripped Asia over the past 1-1/2 months, as rising infections, new virus variants and largely slow vaccination programs underscore the contrast between economic recoveries in the East and West. Malaysia entered a two-week strict lockdown on Tuesday, while the Philippines prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June, despite cases falling. Stock markets in both countries are underperforming their regional peers, with the Philippines down around 7% so far this year and Malaysia down nearly 3%. Their respective currencies trended lower on Tuesday. "Malaysia's new lockdown measures will hit (the) economy hard," BofA Securities said in a note as they cut the country's 2021 growth forecast to 3.3% from 6.5%. Indian stocks, which have been propped up by heavy foreign inflows and are among region's best performers this year, dipped 0.3% on Tuesday. Slowing factory activity and worries of a hit to economic growth this quarter after a devastating second wave of infections are leaving investors wary. Goldman Sachs lowered its second-quarter forecast for India again, now expecting an annualised contraction of 27.6%, bringing expected growth down to 9.9% for the 2022 financial year from an earlier forecast of 11.1%. Indonesian markets were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysia to roll out $9.7 bln more in stimulus as virus spreads ** Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm ** Asia's factories sustain expansion, supply chain woes cloud outlook ** Monde Nissin debuts 0.14% lower after $1 bln Philippine IPO Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0630 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.11 -5.65 -0.16 4.99 China -0.01 +2.46 0.05 4.15 India -0.23 +0.40 -0.25 11.17 Indonesia - -1.65 - -0.53 Malaysia -0.02 -2.50 -0.18 -2.86 Philippines -0.17 +0.61 -0.02 -7.18 S.Korea +0.45 -1.78 0.54 12.10 Singapore +0.16 +0.14 0.24 11.53 Taiwan +0.12 +3.11 0.55 16.49 Thailand +0.22 -3.85 0.71 10.73 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Devika Syamnath)