Renee (Tommie-Amber Pirie) and Valerie (Sarah Allen) are a couple who, although happy, have hit a patch in their relationship. Hoping for some peace and a chance to find their path forward they plan a weekend trip away with some friends to a rural cottage called The Retreat. Meanwhile, their friends arrive at the cottage before them and of course, immediately disappear. There’s a backcountry characteristic insight of camo/hunting gear that is sold in a small town convenience store, a metal ballsack (yes, “trucknuts” are very real) seen hanging from a passing truck and awkward exchanges with some locals that are just creepy as hell. It feeds the notion that there is some shit about to go down. [Yeesh, those images take me back to my hometown as a kid growing up.] Renee and Valerie arrive at the cottage and notice that their friends have started to unpack but are nowhere to be found. Assuming they are out and about exploring, the ladies decide to do the same. Their quaint r & r is short lived when it becomes apparent they are being watched. Panic turns to dread when it’s realized that both women are being hunted and must work together to survive.