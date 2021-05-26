newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

New antitrust lawsuit raises the stakes for federal scrutiny of Amazon

By Cat Zakrzewski
SFGate
 5 days ago

A new District of Columbia antitrust lawsuit against Amazon escalates pressure on Washington to take on the e-commerce giant. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine brought a lawsuit on Tuesday against Amazon, which alleged its abusing what it argues is monopoly power leading to higher prices for consumers, as Rachel Lerman and I reported yesterday. Racine accused the company of fixing prices through the terms and agreements it has with third-party sellers. The suit alleges that Amazon prevents them from selling their products at lower prices on any other online platforms, leading to "artificially high" prices across the internet. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

www.sfgate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Racine
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Regulators#Public Scrutiny#Under Scrutiny#Legal Cases#The Washington Post#D C Superior Court#Public Knowledge#Congress#Big Tech#Antitrust Cases#Antitrust Action#D C Antitrust Laws#Monopoly Concerns#Legal Action#Consumer Advocates#Company#Monopoly Power#Third Party Sellers#Attorney General#Legislation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
Businessrfid-ready.com

Google could avoid an antitrust lawsuit in France

In 2019, major press publishers, including Le Figaro and the Rossel Group, filed a complaint against Google in France with the competition authority. The web giant is accused of having abused a dominant position in the online advertising market. According to Les Échos, the company would promote “its own tools in the complex chain of technical mediation between advertisers and publishers”.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Johnson & Johnson asks Supreme Court to void $2 billion talc verdict

Johnson & Johnson is asking for Supreme Court review of a $2 billion verdict in favor of women who claim they developed ovarian cancer from using the company's talc products. The case features an array of high-profile attorneys, some in unusual alliances, including former independent counsel Kenneth Starr, who is representing the women who sued Johnson & Johnson. The nation's largest business groups are backing the company, and a justice's father also makes an appearance because of his long association with the trade group for cosmetics and personal care products.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Amazon.com policies hike prices, 2 new antitrust suits allege

May 29—Amazon's Marketplace platform for third-party sellers harms competition by penalizing merchants who sell products on other platforms for lower prices than they offer on Amazon.com, two new class-action antitrust suits against the commerce giant contend. The suits, lodged Wednesday in federal court in Seattle on behalf of proposed classes...
Businessarcamax.com

Amazon hit with 2 new antitrust suits over platform for third-party vendors

Amazon's Marketplace platform for third-party sellers harms competition by penalizing merchants who sell products on other platforms for lower prices than they offer on Amazon.com, two new class-action antitrust suits against the commerce giant contend. The suits, lodged Wednesday in federal court in Seattle on behalf of proposed classes of...
BusinessArkansas Online

MGM sale raises antitrust-law doubts

Amazon.com's takeover of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is sparking fresh criticism about the growth of America's technology giants, but the deal shows how little control competition watchdogs have in controlling the spread. Critics of tech firms in Washington on Wednesday slammed the MGM deal as the latest example of how the industry's biggest...
Interneteseller365.com

Facebook Marketplace Under Antitrust Scrutiny by European Watchdog

The Financial Times (FT) reports the European Commission (EC) is within days to launch a formal antitrust investigation into Facebook’s Marketplace, wanting to understand if the company’s ecommerce platform is undermining rivals. However, the Commission has not decided when to start its formal investigation officially, and what scope it may take, and the timing could change, FT sources said.
TV Showsadexchanger.com

Amazon To Buy MGM Studios; Antitrust Pressure Looms

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Can Amazon get any bigger? Per CNBC, the planned acquisition of MGM Studios for $8.45 billion marks the company’s boldest move yet into the entertainment industry and is expected to turbocharge its streaming ambitions. The deal gives Amazon access to MGM’s huge content catalog of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows – from “Ben-Hur” to the James Bond franchise to “The Real Housewives” – and bolsters Amazon Studios, its film and TV division. Amazon has been looking to beef up its content library and spent $11 billion on video and music content last year to clinch more Prime subscribers. The deal comes as other media companies are consolidating in part to take on streaming giants like Amazon, Disney and Netflix, including AT&T’s announcement that it is spinning off WarnerMedia to merge with Discovery. Even ViacomCBS is reportedly a potential acquisition target.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Additional State AGs Join Amazon Antitrust Probe

The attorneys general from Pennsylvania and Massachusetts have joined a list of officials investigating Amazon for antitrust violations, Bloomberg reported Thursday (May 27), citing sources. The list already includes California, New York, Washington state and the Federal Trade Commission, meaning “that the eCommerce giant will be fighting a multifront legal...
BusinessVanity Fair

Can a New Antitrust Suit Chip Away at Amazon’s Online Dominance?

Despite a flurry of legal action in recent months taking aim at Big Tech, companies like Facebook and Google may still have an advantage over the Federal Trade Commission and state prosecutors, thanks to the difficulty of proving antitrust violations. “The standards of proof,” one expert told the New York Times last year, “are formidable.” But a new suit filed against Amazon by Karl Racine, the attorney general in Washington, D.C., while smaller in scope, could be different: a more precise strike, potentially, at Jeff Bezos’ alleged anti-competitive practices that could “become a blueprint for crimping Big Tech power,” as the Times’ Shira Ovide put it.
Businessnewschant.com

The Big Deal in Amazon’s Antitrust Case

This article is a part of the On Tech publication. You can enroll right here to obtain it weekdays. Hoo boy, it is a second. A authorities authority in the United States has sued Amazon over claims that the company is breaking the regulation by unfairly crushing competitors. The lawsuit,...
BusinessFinger Lakes Times

Amazon showdown grinds on with first antitrust case in US

Amazon.com Inc. was sued by the attorney general for Washington, D.C., for allegedly engaging in anticompetitive practices that have raised prices for consumers. The antitrust lawsuit, the first to target Amazon in the U.S., opens a new front in the campaign against major U.S. tech companies and is the sixth such case filed in the last year by state and federal officials. Yet even with the prospect of more action on the way against the industry in general and Amazon in particular, the retailer’s shares recovered from a decline Tuesday on the news and rose on the day.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Amazon stung with antitrust lawsuit filed by Washington DC attorney general

A lawsuit was filed today by Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine that accuses the company of anticompetitive practices. “Amazon’s online retail sales platform benefits from, and is protected by, Amazon’s anticompetitive business practices,” said the lawsuit. It claims that the company’s large market share of U.S. online sales leads to higher prices for the consumer.
Lawyournews.com

DC Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon, Alleges Company Illegally Controls Prices

Washington, D.C., filed a lawsuit against Amazon Tuesday alleging the massive online retailer regularly engages in illegal, anticompetitive price control practices. Amazon prevents third-party sellers who use its online marketplace from selling their products at a lower price on other platforms, Democratic Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleged in the lawsuit. Sellers must also pay high fees — equal to 40% of the total product price in many cases — to Amazon, the lawsuit said.
Retailwashingtonnewsday.com

Attorney General of the District of Columbia, Karl Racine, has filed a lawsuit against Amazon, alleging that the retailer has raised prices unfairly.

Attorney General of the District of Columbia, Karl Racine, has filed a lawsuit against Amazon, alleging that the retailer has raised prices unfairly. Attorney General Karl Racine of Washington, D.C., filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on Tuesday, arguing that the store increases costs for customers unfairly. The complaint alleges...
BusinessCNN

DC sues Amazon over alleged antitrust violations

(CNN Business) — The District of Columbia filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on Tuesday, alleging the tech giant has abused its market dominance in e-commerce to harm competition and keep retail prices artificially high across the entire internet. DC Attorney General Karl Racine's lawsuit against Amazon (AMZN) zeroes in...
BusinessVox

How a small antitrust lawsuit against Amazon could mean big things for Big Tech

Another attorney general is boarding the Big Tech antitrust lawsuit train: Washington, DC, Attorney General Karl Racine is suing Amazon for engaging in anticompetitive acts that he says have raised prices and stifled innovation. The complaint accuses Amazon of abusing its market position by requiring, in practice, that third-party sellers...