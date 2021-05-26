Cancel
KRK Announces Winners of Latin Alternative Music Conference 2021 Discovery Award

Cover picture for the articleKRK is proud to have been one of the sponsors that presented this year’s Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC) Discovery Award. Each year, this award recognizes up-and-coming artists that possess unique talent and an original sound. This year, the winner of the LAMC 2021 Discovery Award goes to maye and Pachyman.

