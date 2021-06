A Sanilac County couple was rescued from their capsized vessel in Lake Huron Saturday with the help of an off duty Port Sanilac Firefighter. According to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from someone on shore in the 55-hundred block of North Lakeshore Road who stated that they had witnessed a vessel overturn in the lake and that it’s two occupants were in the water. Matthew Washe, an off duty Port Sanilac Firefighter was in the area in his personal boat and responded to the scene of the capsized vessel. With the help of his fiend Quentin Hooper, the two were able to locate the 67 year old male and 62 year old female and pull them from the water. The Sanilac County Marine Division also responded to the location and and were able to take the two to a nearby park where they were treated for hypothermia symptoms. Investigations indicate that wind played a factor in the capsizing and authorities say the two victims were wearing flotation devices, which likely saved their lives.