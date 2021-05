FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police in Franklin are looking to identify a man they say stole a large amount of pain killers from a Walgreens during the night on May 18th. Franklin Police say the man seen in the video hid inside the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Road until everyone had left the store. Once everyone was gone, he tunneled into the pharmacy through the drywall, stole the pills, and left.