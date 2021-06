Music is, not surprisingly, deep in Wolfgang Van Halen's DNA, so it's not surprising he's made a lot of it during the past 15 years. Gifted with an electronic drum set from his father, the late Eddie Van Halen, as a youth, the younger Van Halen learned to play multiple instruments and wound up playing bass for the reunited Van Halen band in 2006, touring twice and recording on the group's last studio album. He's also worked with Creed/Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti and Clint Lowery of Sevendust on their albums.