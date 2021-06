People in Florida politics tend to call Charlie Crist the mayor of Pinellas County. That’s a joke because he’s a congressman, but it is meant to capture Crist’s skill at old-fashioned retail politics, the glad-handing and seeming ability to be everywhere and known to everyone. As congressional politics become increasingly driven by national topics discussed on the opposing camps’ cable and social media networks, that kind of talent still has currency along the Gulf Coast, where the retirees who make up a good proportion of the voters may value personal connection over party affiliation.