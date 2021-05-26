DuChene sets Canadian running record

Lee Evans, the record-setting sprinter who wore a black beret in a sign of protest at the 1968 Olympics, died Wednesday at Lagos, Nigeria. He was 74. USA Track and Field confirmed Evans’s death. The San Jose Mercury News reported that Evans’s family had started a fund-raiser with hopes of bringing him back to the United States from Nigeria, where he coached track, to receive medical care after he suffered a stroke last week. Evans became the first man to crack 44 seconds in the 400 meters, winning the gold medal at the Mexico City Games in 43.86. His victory came shortly after his teammates, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, were sent home from the Olympics for raising their fists on the medals stand. In later interviews, Evans said an official warned him not do anything similar. He took a different approach, wearing a black beret to show support for the Black Panther Party and other civil rights organizations.