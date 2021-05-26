Cancel
Cycling

DuChene sets Canadian running record

By Brian Smiley
thechronicle-online.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotivated by her daughter, Brantford’s Krista DuChene is the Canadian women’s 50-kilometre road race record holder. Racing in Hamilton on Friday, DuChene finished the race in three hours, 22 minutes and 22 seconds, breaking the old mark of 3:28:20 set by B.C.’s Catrin Jones in 2015. During the race, DuChene’s...

www.thechronicle-online.com
