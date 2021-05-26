Cancel
Watauga County, NC

Home of legendary storyteller a 'total loss' after fire

By Ian Taylor ian.taylor@wataugademocrat.com
Watauga Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANNER ELK — A house near Banner Elk was destroyed in a fire in the early hours of Tuesday, May 25. According to Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshal Jay Kerley, the fire at 218 Old Mountain Road was reported at 4:22 a.m., with the Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Cove Creek Fire Department, Foscoe Fire Department, Fall Creek Fire Department, Watauga Medics and Watauga Fire Marshal's Office responding to the blaze.

