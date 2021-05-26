Cancel
Why are 12-year-olds getting the vaccine?

By Letters
thechronicle-online.com
 8 days ago

The province has provided a telephone number for 12-year-old children to call to get an appointment for a COVID vaccination. Twelve-year-olds? Although one would think this can’t be legal, it apparently is. A 12-year-old child, still in elementary school, is considered capable of making a medical decision of such magnitude. At that age, they are not even allowed to go to the some movies unless accompanied by an adult. Do they even know anything about the vaccine they will be getting?

