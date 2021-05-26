newsbreak-logo
Why are 12-year-olds getting the vaccine?

By Letter to the editor
thechronicle-online.com
 5 days ago

The province has provided a telephone number for 12-year-old children to call to get an appointment for a COVID vaccination. Twelve-year-olds? Although one would think this can’t be legal, it apparently is. A 12-year-old child, still in elementary school, is considered capable of making a medical decision of such magnitude. At that age, they are not even allowed to go to the some movies unless accompanied by an adult. Do they even know anything about the vaccine they will be getting?

Kidsrebelnews.com

Manitoba's 12-year-olds can get COVID jab without parental consent

The province of Manitoba can now vaccinate your child against COVID-19 without your consent. Today I'll show you the document being sent to parents in Manitoba that details how children between the ages of 12 and 15 can decide by themselves to get vaccinated. Whatever you think about COVID-19, whatever...
Kidslouisianaradionetwork.com

Pediatricians urging parents to have 12 to 15 year olds vaccinated for COVID

The Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and others urge parents to have children ages 12 and up to be vaccinated for COVID. Since the CDC’s approval to have 12- to 15-year-old vaccinated last week, Governor Edwards said more than five thousand in that age range have received one shot of the Pfizer vaccine in Louisiana.
KidsWebMD

CDC: Over 600,000 12- to 15-Year-Olds Vaccinated

May 19, 2021 -- More than 600,000 children ages 12 to 15 have been vaccinated against COVID-19, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said during an update on the national vaccination program. All of those vaccinations were done in the week since the CDC authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for that age...
Kidsfox5ny.com

CDC: More than 600K 12 to 15-year-olds have received COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON - At least 600,000 children ages 12 to 15 have received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination — less than a week since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the emergency use of vaccines for the younger age group. "Last week FDA authorized and CDC...
Kidswestcentralonline.com

Teens 13+ Will Not Need Parental Consent to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Children age 13 and up will not need parental consent to receive their shot of the COVID-19 vaccine due to 'Mature Minor Consent' in the province. That means if you are 13 or older and understand the benefits and possible reactions of the vaccine, you do not need parental permission to receive the shot.
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

State to target 12- to 15-year-olds for vaccine, 'Shown to be safe'

State health leaders are preparing to launch a campaign to encourage 12-15-year-olds to take the COVID-19 vaccine before summer school, camps and the start of classes in August. "By their social nature teens have proven to be very effective spreaders of COVID-19," the group said in an announcement set for...
Mental HealthTelegraph

Covid school closures damaged mothers’ mental health

School closures because of the Covid pandemic damaged mothers' mental health but left fathers unaffected, a study suggests. Researchers at the universities of Essex, Surrey and Birmingham, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, found that the combined pressures of homeschooling, childcare and working left the mothers of pre-teen children feeling depressed, viewing themselves as worthless and having trouble sleeping.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

Fredericksburg-area parents weigh in on vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds

As soon as federal authorities gave the green light to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds, Angela Ellis made an appointment for her 13-year-old son, Shane. He became the final member of the Spotsylvania County family of four to get inoculated against COVID-19, and his shot in the arm brought with it a huge sense of relief, his mother said.
Relationshipskiss951.com

Mom Rushes Baby To ER Then Realizes Embarrassing Mistake

A mom of three in the U.K. thought she’d seen it all, until she spotted something scary on her baby that sent her into full panic mode. Becky Stiles was changing her 10-month-old son Harvey’s diaper when she saw something in his mouth. The 24-year-old was horrified by a large dark red “hole” in the roof of her baby’s mouth.
Floyd County, IA951thebull.com

Floyd County Public Health to Offer COVID Vaccines to 12-15-Year-Olds

Floyd County Public Health will soon be offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents. Along with the Iowa Department of Public Health, Floyd County Public Health is urging families to vaccinate their children ages 12-15 as an important step in keeping kids and families healthy and safe. Residents are encouraged to go www.floydcoia.org and sign their children up on the county wait list. When the vaccine is available and clinic dates have been set, you will receive a phone call to set up a time for your child’s vaccination.
Healthvpr.org

Vaccine Approval For 12-To-15-Year-Olds Brings The Prospect Of A Normal Summer

On May 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents ages 12-15. Two days later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended its use. Exactly a week after that, 13-year-old Ethan Gann of East Hardwick got his first shot. Ethan...
Public HealthWMUR.com

Have the COVID-19 vaccines been studied in 12- to 15-year-olds?

QUESTION: "Have there been any studies on 12- to 15-year-olds? How many participants were there, and how long were the participants followed post-vaccine to see long-term effects?" -- Elizabeth Foster. ANSWER: "There was a recent trial completed (of the Pfizer vaccine). That's how the FDA granted their emergency use authorization...