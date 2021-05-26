Cancel
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon concerned inflation could get 'out of whack'

By Audrey Conklin
FOXBusiness
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on Wednesday said he hopes U.S. inflation could get "out of whack." Dimon was answering a question from Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., about inflation during an oversight hearing before the Senate Banking Committee with CEOs from the country's largest banks. Rounds noted that consumer prices have...

www.foxbusiness.com
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar dips; focus on U.S. inflation data, Fed

* Medium to longer term outlook positive for gold -analyst. * Palladium prices to remain historically high this year -Heraeus (Updates prices) June 7 (Reuters) - Gold held on to gains as the dollar slid on Monday, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data later this week for clarity on when the Federal Reserve might start tapering economic support measures.
Businessncadvertiser.com

Yellen may be doing Powell a favor on raising rates

Janet Yellen may be doing a solid for Jerome Powell, her successor at the helm of the Federal Reserve. Yellen, now treasury secretary, says higher interest rates would be beneficial for the U.S. economy. Both borrowing costs and inflation have been too low for the past decade. "If we ended up with a slightly higher interest rate environment, it would actually be a plus for society's point of view and the Fed's point of view," she said in an interview with Bloomberg during her return trip from a Group of Seven finance ministers' meeting in London.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines

* Dollar index edges down * U.S. CPI and ECB meeting on Thursday in focus * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds comment, Changes byline, previous dateline London) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data after Friday's lower-than-expected jobs data. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. There was little movement in major currency pairs and the S&P 500 was modestly lower without U.S. economic data to help give it direction on Monday. {.N] The dollar index was down 0.1% while the euro was up slightly against the dollar, at $1.2177. "At this point it looks like the market really wants to be short dollars. To us it suggests there's a risk chasing this move. It's a crowded position. You've already got a sizeable chunk of the market that's net short U.S. dollars so if feels like we need a shakeout of those positions," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. While Rai said there was "some risk the dollar will rally" he noted that investors are waiting for Federal Reserve's meeting next week. The foreign exchange market sees no reason for the Fed to change its monetary policy, "so we’ve still got accommodative monetary policy in the United States," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale. Market participants will also be looking at U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting, both on Thursday. Dovish rhetoric from ECB policymakers suggests the bank is in no hurry to slow the pace of buying under the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.24 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Currency investors seemed to shrug off news that the United States, Britain and other rich nations reached a deal on Saturday to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens. "It was expected they'd come to some kind of agreement," said CIBC's Rai, but he said investors were likely wary of making bets as "The road is long and has lots of risks." The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.18% versus the U.S. dollar at 0.776. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.7% around $36,041 , while ether was up 2.6% at $2,780. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:19AM (1419 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.0350 90.1420 -0.10% 0.060% +90.3020 +90.0150 Euro/Dollar $1.2177 $1.2167 +0.08% +0.00% +$1.2182 +$1.2145 Dollar/Yen 109.2200 109.5350 -0.29% +0.00% +109.6350 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 133.00 133.26 -0.20% +4.79% +133.3800 +132.8900 Dollar/Swiss 0.8981 0.8991 -0.12% +0.00% +0.9010 +0.8977 Sterling/Dollar $1.4165 $1.4164 +0.01% +0.00% +$1.4181 +$1.4112 Dollar/Canadian 1.2081 1.2074 +0.06% +0.00% +1.2106 +1.2066 Aussie/Dollar $0.7755 $0.7742 +0.18% +0.00% +$0.7765 +$0.7727 Euro/Swiss 1.0936 1.0938 -0.02% +1.19% +1.0948 +1.0931 Euro/Sterling 0.8595 0.8590 +0.06% -3.83% +0.8612 +0.8579 NZ $0.7229 $0.7212 +0.26% +0.00% +$0.7239 +$0.7194 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2820 8.3030 -0.26% +0.00% +8.3260 +8.2605 Euro/Norway 10.0840 10.1020 -0.18% -3.66% +10.1158 +10.0420 Dollar/Sweden 8.2637 8.2613 -0.01% +0.00% +8.2943 +8.2578 Euro/Sweden 10.0621 10.0634 -0.01% -0.14% +10.0905 +10.0470 (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Timothy Heritage)
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Bond ETFs Commanding $1 Trillion Simply Shrug at the Fed’s Exit

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve delivered such a gift to the exchange-traded fund industry amid the throes of the pandemic that analysts say its exit will hardly be felt. The central bank on Monday will start reversing its surprise decision last March to scoop up bond ETFs as part of efforts to keep credit flowing amid the coronavirus crash. That move ushered a surge of inflows into bond ETFs, meaning that even though the Fed itself ended up buying just $8.6 billion of debt funds, the market ballooned to be worth $1.1 trillion.
Businessjusticenewsflash.com

When it comes to inflation, the Fed must consider inequality

The author is”Engines of inequality: the Fed and the future of US wealth‘. Like most central banks, the Fed has to ask why more than a decade of ultra-loose monetary policy has led to such boring economic results. The answer is that bad data leads to bad policies. The Fed’s...
Economykitco.com

Fed's reverse repo volume hits all-time high

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s reverse repurchase facility on Monday attracted $486.1 billion in cash, a record high, with financial institutions lending to the U.S. central bank at a 0% interest rate in a sign there are few investment options available in a low yield environment. The financial...
Economykfgo.com

Federal Reserve to release 2021 bank stress test results June 24

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve announced Monday that it would publish the results of its annual stress test of the nation’s largest banks on June 24. The results of the test, which examines how big bank portfolios would perform in a hypothetical economic downturn, will be closely watched by investors. The Fed had previously announced it expects most firms will be able to resume share buybacks and dividends if they pass.
BusinessKEYT

Dollar doldrums are back as inflation worries heat up

Though bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are the talk of the moment, the good old US dollar still reigns as the world’s reserve currency. But it hasn’t been too mighty as of late. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback versus the euro, yen and several other major global currencies,...
BusinessNBC Miami

Deutsche Bank Warns of Global ‘Time Bomb' Coming Due to Rising Inflation

In an out-of-consensus forecast, Deutsche Bank is warning of a potential crisis coming from inflation. "The effects could be devastating, particularly for the most vulnerable in society," the firm's economists said. Most on Wall Street and at the Fed see inflation is a temporary problem that will ebb as special...
POTUSCNBC

Jim Cramer says Yellen's interest rate comments 'spooked the market'

CNBC's Jim Cramer pinned Monday's mixed session on messaging from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Secretary Janet Yellen told Bloomberg News that raising the interest rate would be positive for the country, should the Biden administration's big spending plans help trigger some inflation in an expanding economy. "The prospect of...
Businessadvfn.com

The Fed's Inflation View Is All About That Base

Federal Reserve officials are talking a lot these days about base effects. That relates to how the economy looks now compared with a year ago. Such year-over-year comparisons provide a sense of how the economy is changing over time. Corporate profits are often deciphered based on year-ago comparisons, too. The...
BusinessMiami Herald

Yellen says higher interest rates would be ‘plus’ for US, Fed

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion spending plan would be good for the U.S., even if it contributes to rising inflation and results in higher interest rates. “If we ended up with a slightly higher interest rate environment it would actually be a...
Businessmoneyweek.com

Why markets don’t really mind weak US employment data

During the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the world’s most important economic indicators lost a lot of its ability to move markets. US non-farm payrolls data – the monthly employment report – has long been one of the most closely-watched releases available. The US consumer is the world’s single most potent...
Businessinstitutionalinvestor.com

Could Signs of Inflation Be Here to Stay?

The latest CPI data showed a larger-than-expected increase in prices, and the market responded quickly with losses, even as Fed Chair Powell calls current inflation “transitory”. Historical indicators of the market’s inflation fears, including the dollar index and the shape of the yield curve, are currently causing more confusion than...