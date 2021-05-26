Cancel
452nd SFS train at Camp Pendleton

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe 452nd Security Forces Squadron at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., sent some of its defenders to Camp Pendleton this month to participate in a Field Training Exercise. Joining them during the exercise were (from left) Chief Master Sgt. Octavio Ortiz, 452nd Air Mobility Wing Command Chief; Brig. Gen. Melissa Coburn, 452nd Air Mobility Wing Commander; Col. Rodney McCraine, 452nd Mission Support Group Commander; and Chief Master Sgt. Rosiline Ratliff, 452nd MSG Command Chief.

