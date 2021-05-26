Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Decline in Spanish COVID-19 infections slows

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – An eight-week decline in Spain’s coronavirus infection rate has begun to tail off, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday, pointing to younger people who are less likely to be vaccinated as the cause. “The stagnation of the decline we have been seeing is heavily influenced by...

ktwb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Infections#Population Health#Stagnation#Vaccine Doses#Reuters#Population Groups#Spanish#Health Ministry Data#France#Mid August#Age Groups#Health Minister#Madrid#June#Reporting#Regional Health Chiefs#Younger People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthktwb.com

Malaysia sees another record in COVID-19 infections, deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia reported a new daily record in coronavirus infections and deaths on Thursday, as the country deals with spike in the number and severity of new cases. It announced 59 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, a record toll for the third day this week, while its 6,806...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Potential rise in England infections and Spain to welcome UK tourists

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. There are early signs of a "potential increase" in Covid infections in England after dropping for five straight weeks, the Office for National Statistics has said. But it added that rates remained low. The ONS said the trends were roughly stable in Wales and Northern Ireland and decreasing in Scotland. Health officials are also investigating a new Covid-19 variant which has caused 49 cases of infection, mostly in Yorkshire and the Humber region.
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Colombia eases lockdown measures despite 3rd virus peak

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombia moved Thursday to reactivate its economy by easing several lockdown measures even though it is still fighting a third peak in the pandemic, which has been aggravated by a month of crowded antigovernment street protests. The Health Ministry said that Colombia will no longer require a...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

COVID-19 Infections in Pasadena Remain at Pandemic Lows

New cases of COVID-19 in Pasadena remained at levels not previously seen in well over a year with only two new infections detected by public health officials on Thursday. The city’s average number of daily infections over the prior week declined to 1.7, which was the lowest rate recorded since March 26, 20210, according to Pasadena Public Health Department data.
Public Healthptcnews.tv

Coronavirus: Delhi COVID-19 cases continue to decline

As the second wave of coronavirus has started to decline in the national capital, Delhi on Thursday continued to record a decline in new cases of COVID-19. Delhi reported 3231 new coronavirus cases, 7831 COVID-19 recoveries, and 233 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of...
Public Healthhospitalitynet.org

Spanish Hoteliers Upbeat As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

Hotels across Spain are reopening as the vital summer season gets underway, fueled by an easing of domestic and international travel restrictions and increasing vaccination levels. Hotel brands active in Spain are moving ahead with new openings at the same time there is growing investor interest in the sector.
Public Healthsapeople.com

South Africa Covid Update: 3 755 New COVID-19 Infections

South Africa has recorded 3 755 new COVID-19 infections, as President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to lockdown adjusted level two, with effect from Monday. This means South Africa now has 1 662 825 cases of Coronavirus since the first person tested positive in March last year. Meanwhile, 24 more...
Public Healthkdal610.com

Brazil registers almost 100,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

(Reuters) – Brazil registered 2,507 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 95,601 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered 467,706 total coronavirus deaths and 16,720,081 total confirmed cases. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)
Public Healthkelo.com

Congo faces third wave of coronavirus, says health minister

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo is facing a third wave of coronavirus infections, with its epicentre in the capital, Kinshasa, one of Africa’s most-populous cities, Health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani said on Thursday. Like many other African countries, Congo has officially reported relatively few cases and deaths, but health...
Public Health985theriver.com

Prior COVID-19 infection reduces infection risk for 10 months – study

LONDON (Reuters) – Previous COVID-19 infection substantially reduces the risk of a new infection for up to 10 months afterwards, according to a study of care home residents and staff by University College London (UCL) scientists. The study, published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanhl/article/PIIS2666-7568(21)00093-3/fulltext on Thursday, found that care...
Public HealthMedscape News

Removing Lockdown Restrictions, Test Centre Billing Fraud, Vaccinating Healthcare Workers: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. On Monday, the UK recorded zero COVID-19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, although numbers could have been affected by reporting over a bank holiday. However, rising new virus variant cases, and a vaccination programme still to be completed, have raised concerns about plans to remove lockdown restrictions in England from 21 June. The head of the British Medical Association, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, said: ʺA premature ending of all legal restrictions which then resulted in a surge of infections would undermine our health service’s efforts to tackle the biggest level of backlog of care it has ever faced.ʺ More than three-quarters of UK adults have now had a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and around half a second dose.
Public Healthwibqam.com

Brazil registers 1,682 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday

(Reuters) – Brazil registered 1,682 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 83,391 new cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered 469,388 total coronavirus deaths and 16,803,472 total confirmed cases. Daily deaths have decreased significantly from the peak of Brazil’s second wave...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil nears 450,000 COVID-19 deaths, says Health Ministry

Brazil's Healthy Ministry on Monday registered 790 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and 37,498 new cases of coronavirus. The country has confirmed 449,858 deaths from the virus out of more than 16 million confirmed cases since the pandemic began, according to ministry data. Our Standards: The Thomson...