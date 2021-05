After four years and three derivatives - M2, M3 and M4 - the template for the BMW CS is well established. Arriving at the end of the lifecycle, it builds on the Competition M car with a little more power, some extra chassis focus, a set of snazzy wheels - and an extraordinary asking price. Given the quality of the Comp models and the work undertaken, it's been no surprise that the modern CS BMWs have been excellent - the M2 was one of our cars of 2020 after all - even if doubts lingered about value for money.