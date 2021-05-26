Cancel
Minorities

Recent antisemitic attacks in the United States since Israel-Hamas fighting started

Cleveland Jewish News
 12 days ago

Warning: This article contains graphic and vulgar content and may be offensive. Reader discretion is advised. Miami: A Miami boat captain and his sister were driving on a street near Coconut Grove when they saw a group of men using markers to scrawl on a van with swastikas and antisemitic slurs. Shocked, they turned around to video record them – and at least six men began raising their arms in the Nazi salute.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
#Hamas#Upper West Side#Jews#Manhattan#Palestinian Attacks#Holocaust Remarks#Arab States#United States#Israeli#University Of New Mexico#Orthodox Jewish#Chabad#Orange Delite Grill#Zionists#Marea#Star Of David#Nazis#The New York Red Bulls#The Columbus Jewish News#Antisemitic Incidents
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
MinoritiesPosted by
CBS News

Antisemitic incidents surge online and across the United States

The Anti-Defamation League reports that the number of antisemitic incidents being reported in the U.S. surged by 75% since the conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas on May 10. Antisemitic posts online have also spiked. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joins CBSN with details on how messages of hate are finding new ways to spread.
MinoritiesSand Hills Express

Israel-Palestinian conflict fuels antisemitism in U.S. and Europe

Paris — The deadly clash between Israel and Palestinian militants fueled an already-rising trend of antisemitic attacks. A virtual rally was being held on Thursday to demand action to stop the violence in the U.S., where recent attacks in Los Angeles and New York City have led to police investigations.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Rise in antisemitic attacks in U.S. concerns Jewish leaders

SCRANTON, Pa. — David Fallk from the Jewish Federation of northeastern Pennsylvania says the recent rise in antisemitic attacks in the U.S. seems different than during previous conflicts between Israelis and Palestinians. "These seem to be inspired by pro-Palestinians as opposed to the ultra-right-wing folks like we saw in Charlottesville...
MinoritiesForward

Canada hit with wave of antisemitic attacks sparked by Israel-Gaza conflict

MONTREAL (JTA) — Canadian Jews are reeling from an onslaught of public antisemitic rhetoric and violence triggered by the recent military conflict between Israel and Gaza. Montreal and Toronto were especially hard hit, but incidents occurred elsewhere prior to the cease-fire reached last week. Tensions flared between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators, and in some instances Jews were spat upon and cursed, physically and verbally assaulted. They were also vilified on social media.
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Herald

Faith, political leaders unite in rally against antisemitism

Faith leaders, celebrities and lawmakers across the political spectrum joined Thursday to condemn a rise in antisemitic incidents around the world triggered by the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers. Organized by leading U.S. Jewish groups, the virtual Day of Action Against Antisemitism included calls for policy...
Minoritiessdjewishworld.com

Fight Against Antisemitism On Numerous Fronts

Call for Cross-Communal Cooperation to Fight Antisemitism, Anti-Asian and Pacific Islander Violence. NEW YORK (Press Release)– Human rights icon and former Soviet refusenik Natan Sharansky, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, Malcolm Hoenlein and Prof. Susannah Heschel, daughter of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, were among the leading figures who participated in a special online symposium marking Jewish American Heritage Month. Speakers emphasized that the Free Soviet Jewry campaign’s successful blending of grassroots activism and political advocacy can be a model in today’s fight against the dangerous growth of antisemitism.
Minoritiesucr.edu

Jewish Studies expert discusses rise in antisemitic attacks

The Associated Press reported this week that preliminary data compiled by the Anti-Defamation League shows an increase in violent attacks, vandalism and harassment of Jews in the U.S., around the world, and online, since fighting broke out between Israel and Gaza’s militant rulers Hamas earlier this month. While hatred toward...
MinoritiesThe Jewish Press

Palestinian Antisemitism Isn’t Just A Hamas Problem

In locations with a sizeable Jewish population antisemitism has spread like a disease. Headlines and reports are full of antisemitic attacks from Lod, Israel, Paris, France, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Los Angeles, Calif. While it’s clear there is an antisemitic pandemic spreading, a phenomenon less understandable is the claim by Jews there is no problem of antisemitism among the non-Jews they know and favor. It’s as if there is a problem of antisemitism, but no one we know is an antisemite.
Minoritiesboisestatepublicradio.org

Israel-Hamas Fighting Renewed Support For Palestinians Among BLM Activists

The recent fighting between Israel and Hamas came amid shifting opinions here in the U.S. about the broader conflict there. Support for the Palestinians here in this country has been growing, which has been a goal for activists in the pro-Palestinian movement. And for years, they have had support from Black Lives Matter organizers. As NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports, these two movements are connected by a complicated history.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheStreet

Dirshu Founder Looks For Congressional Support To Condemn Uptick In Antisemitism In The United States

WASHINGTON, DC and TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - To better understand the cause of the rise of antisemitism and hate crimes against Jews in the United States and elsewhere, Rabbi David Hofstedter, Founder of Dirshu, the largest Torah organization in the world, recently met with Members of the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC to discuss these issues of mutual concern.
Wayland, MAwaylandstudentpress.com

Opinion: We must act now to stop recent rise in antisemitism

If you have tuned into the news in the past week, then you’ve probably heard about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Although it seems like this is a recent dispute, both Israelis and Palestinians share a long, complicated history. Jews and Arabs have been in disagreement over who has the right to the land for a few thousand years, however, it wasn’t until the early 20th century when both nations started a political conflict. With recent events, a rise in antisemitism has unfolded, and it’s truly terrifying.
San Diego, CAsdjewishworld.com

Non-Jews Should Condemn Outbreak of Antisemitism

SAN DIEGO — One Wednesday morning, my son walked into his social studies class, only to find a large swastika drawn in thick black ink on his desk. His teacher immediately responded to the incident, which was quickly added to the growing list of antisemitic incidents throughout the district in those weeks and months.
San Francisco, CAthebl.com

Teachers union backs anti-Semitic movement promoting boycott of Israel

San Francisco’s teachers’ union is receiving a barrage of criticism from the Jewish community after voting to endorse the leftist anti-Semitic movement known as Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel and issuing a statement accusing the U.S. ally in the Middle East of committing “apartheid and war crimes.”. United...
Middle EastGainesville.com

Yes, the current anti-Israeli sentiment is antisemitic

The vilification of Israel by its enemies has a history that predates that country’s birth. As Israel is the world’s lone Jewish state, this defamation has deployed longstanding antisemitic tropes, all of which concern Jewish malevolence toward the innocents around them. Some charges, decrying for instance the deliberate murder of...
Los Angeles, CAForward

Second suspect arrested in L.A. antisemitic attack

Two men have now been arrested in connection with what police say was an antisemitic attack on a group of Jewish men in Los Angeles earlier this month. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division took Jayylusi into custody on May 25 in the Orange County city of Anaheim, though they say he lives in the city of Whittier.