Recent antisemitic attacks in the United States since Israel-Hamas fighting started
Warning: This article contains graphic and vulgar content and may be offensive. Reader discretion is advised. Miami: A Miami boat captain and his sister were driving on a street near Coconut Grove when they saw a group of men using markers to scrawl on a van with swastikas and antisemitic slurs. Shocked, they turned around to video record them – and at least six men began raising their arms in the Nazi salute.www.clevelandjewishnews.com