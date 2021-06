Attempting to avoid protesters, ZIM freighter hung out off California coasts for two weeks. Protesters met the Israeli containers ship Volans when it docked at 6:00 am at Berth 30 in Oakland. For weeks, the Arab Resource & Organizing Center’s (AROC) #BlocktheBoat campaign has mobilized communities to prevent the docking of vessels operated by Israeli shipping company ZIM. The action was in solidarity with Palestine and the international BDS movement. Following AROC’s calls for a community picket at the port, the ZIM-operated Volans ship had delayed docking in Oakland for 17 days. Dock workers and truck driveers refused to cross picket lines. The port action was one of many protests throughout the Bay Area against Israel's policy towards Palestine.