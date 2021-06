186,900. That’s the number of postcards hitting the mail this week to registered voters who haven’t voted in the past four years. State law requires the Wisconsin Elections Commission to mail these notices. People have 30 days to respond and tell their clerk whether they want to stay on the active voter list. If clerks do not hear from them or if the mailing is undeliverable, people will be placed on the inactive list and need to reregister before they can vote in future elections.