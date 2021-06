SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation will kick off its outdoor pool season beginning May 29. Of the county’s nine outdoor pools, eight will welcome families back for Memorial Day weekend per tradition, according to a news release from Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation. The ninth pool, Redwood Pool in West Valley, will open later in the season once necessary maintenance is completed. The splash pad at Wardle Fields Regional Park in Bluffdale also opens this weekend.