Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Hawley, Sanders decry $10B 'bailout' to Jeff Bezos tucked into bill to rebuff China

By Morgan Phillips
FOXBusiness
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSens. Josh Hawley and Bernie Sanders are speaking out against a $10 billion corporate "bailout" to Blue Origin, a space flight company founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. The measure was part of an amendment tacked on to the Endless Frontier Act, a bill aimed at increasing U.S. competitiveness with China through science and technology research. The amendment was authored by the Democratic chairwoman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Maria Cantwell, who represents Washington state, where Blue Origin is headquartered, and Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi.

www.foxbusiness.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Blue Origin#Democratic#The Senate Commerce#The Human Landing System#Covid#Twitter#General Motors#North American#Endless Frontiers#Mr Bezos#Sens Josh Hawley#Legislation#Gop Members#Sen Roger Wicker#Mr Elon Musk#Corporate Welfare#U S#Amendments#Voting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Senate
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
News Break
Intel
News Break
Congress
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
KRMG

Pelosi rules out having Biden create Jan. 6 commission

WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ruling out a presidential commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, telling House Democrats on Tuesday that having President Joe Biden appoint a panel is unworkable even after the Senate blocked an independent probe last week. Pelosi laid...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Dealing with Manchin and Sinema: Democrats finally ditch the carrot and pick up the stick

President Joe Biden — echoing the feelings of millions of Democrats who worked their butts off to elect Democrats, only to see all hope of real progress crash on the shores of the Senate filibuster — seems like he's had enough with the do-nothing nature of the Congress' upper chamber. Speaking at an event marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre on Tuesday, Biden stated that the "sacred right" to vote "is under assault with incredible intensity like I've never seen."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rand Paul gives 2-word response to Fauci's unearthed emails

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., shared two words in response to news of unearthed emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci. Thousands of emails obtained by Buzzfeed News and hundreds more reviewed by The Washington Post through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests show Fauci's responses to both critiques and high praise as he worked to communicate the dangers of COVID-19 to the U.S. as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Texas StatePosted by
Salon

After Texas walkout, Sanders says Senate Dems must show the "same courage" by passing voting rights

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Applauding Texas Democrats for taking coordinated action to stymie a far-reaching GOP attack on voting rights, Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday said lawmakers in the U.S. Senate must show "the same courage" by passing an election reform bill that has languished in the chamber for weeks.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

US defence secretary hits back at Ted Cruz claim that Biden wants 'weak and emasculated' military

Texas senator Ted Cruz has been attacking the Biden administration, claiming the Democrats want to promote a "woke" military that downplays masculinity. "Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea," Mr Cruz complained in a tweet.The senator became incensed after seeing a series of US army recruitment videos, titled "The Calling", that promotes diversity. He compared the ads to Russian military recruitment ads that appear to focus on projecting strength through images of masculinity. He said that "Dem politicians" and "woke media" were trying to turn soldiers into "pansies”.His complaints finally caught the attention of Gen. Lloyd Austin,...