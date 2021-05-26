Hawley, Sanders decry $10B 'bailout' to Jeff Bezos tucked into bill to rebuff China

President Joe Biden — echoing the feelings of millions of Democrats who worked their butts off to elect Democrats, only to see all hope of real progress crash on the shores of the Senate filibuster — seems like he's had enough with the do-nothing nature of the Congress' upper chamber. Speaking at an event marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre on Tuesday, Biden stated that the "sacred right" to vote "is under assault with incredible intensity like I've never seen."