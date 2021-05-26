Hawley, Sanders decry $10B 'bailout' to Jeff Bezos tucked into bill to rebuff China
Sens. Josh Hawley and Bernie Sanders are speaking out against a $10 billion corporate "bailout" to Blue Origin, a space flight company founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. The measure was part of an amendment tacked on to the Endless Frontier Act, a bill aimed at increasing U.S. competitiveness with China through science and technology research. The amendment was authored by the Democratic chairwoman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Maria Cantwell, who represents Washington state, where Blue Origin is headquartered, and Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi.www.foxbusiness.com