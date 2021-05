AURORA | Adams and Arapahoe counties will move to Level Clear on the COVID safety dial beginning Sunday, the Tri-County Health Department announced Friday. The “clear” phase is the lowest level on the simplified COVID-19 dial, which was rolled out last month by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Under the new level, the counties will be in a 90-day observation period where restaurants, businesses and other facilities will be able to operate at 100% capacity.