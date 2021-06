A 25-year-old London resident of Pakistani origin has been shot dead in an apartment in Lahore, with police opening up a murder investigation.The body of the woman, identified by police and Pakistan media reports only by her first name Maya, was found on Monday after she was shot in the head.Lahore police told the Dawn newspaper that the woman arrived in Pakistan two months ago from the UK, where her family lives. Officers were alerted to the killing by an anonymous caller, after which police went to the scene and called for forensic experts.Maya’s mobile phone was lying near her...