Over the past several years, Dave Bautista has truly come into his own as a movie star, having scored roles in a number of high-profile films, ranging from Blade Runner 2049 to Spectre. And of course, superhero fans know him as Drax the Destroyer from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and he’s become a fan favorite as a result. Despite this success with Drax, Bautista has also been hoping to play Batman villain Bane. The actor has been incredibly enthusiastic about the idea, and he’s now explained further why he’d like to take on the role.