There is an air of prestige that fills one's mind, body, and soul when they think about luxurious items. From five-star hotels to hard-to-get ingredients and foods, there's no denying that luxury items just make everyone feel special. But with each luxury item, there will always be a counterpart that is much more attainable for a majority of people, like that of caviar and fish roe. Most folks know what caviar is but might not be as familiar with fish roe. Then there are the folks that have heard of both but just don't know the difference between the two.