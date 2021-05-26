Myers reveals one thing he told Poole, JTA in exit interviews

After weeks of a back-and-forth race to settle seeding in the Play-In Tournament, the ongoing battle between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will finally be decided Sunday afternoon as the two teams go head-to-head in the regular season finale. At stake on Sunday is eighth place in the West, which comes with the more favorable position in the Play-In Tournament, needing only one win to get a playoff spot. The loser of Sunday’s showdown will fall to ninth place, and that team will need to win twice in order to grab the final playoff spot in the West. Both teams go into Sunday as winners of five straight, the longest active streaks in the NBA, and both clubs are 38-33, which adds only more intrigue to what’s set up to be the most dramatic regular season finale in recent Warriors history. Read more on the Warriors’ playoff/play-in picture.