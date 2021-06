The daughter of the infamous BTK Killer has been harassed by her serial killer father from behind bars to the point that she got a no-contact order against him, she says. “He’s been cyberstalking me,” Kerri Rawson told the audience at CrimeCon 2021, presented by Oxygen, in Austin on Sunday. “He has letters and he has phone access so he has his fan club that [...] like to print off screenshots of my social media and photos of me and what I'm doing.”