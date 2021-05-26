Charlie Marie’s “Tequila & Lime” Is A Good Old Fashioned Country Drinking Song

If you like a drinking song about tequila as much as I do, you’re in luck.

Tequila is somewhat of the dark horse choice of alcohol when it comes to country music, and there’s tons of great songs out there about it.

Tracks like Miranda Lamberts’ “Tequila Does”, Joe Nichols’ “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” and John Anderson’s “Straight Tequila Night” are high on my list when it comes to this type of song.

When you’re drinking tequila, it’s only right to have them cued up on the playlist before things go too far south and you don’t even remember hearing them at all…

And, there’s a new one you should add to your list.

Up-and-comer Charlie Marie released her debut album Ramble On a few weeks ago, and it includes a wonderful little song called “Tequila & Lime.”

She uses tequila and lime (hence the title) to symbolize the part both her, and the guy she has seemingly met at a bar, are playing during an exchange there:

“When you’re a lady you shoot it straight

Go down smooth worth the chase

Baby you can get in line

I’m here for a good time

Boy I’m tequila and you’re the lime.”

It’s funny, clever, and sonically so catchy that you will not be able to get it out of your head. Fair warning: It’ll immediately make you want to go two-step at a honky-tonk whether you know how to or not (that’s what the tequila’s for).

The album as a whole is country as hell, too, well worth a listen in its entirety.

I definitely recommend starting with this one, though:

Some other great ones:

“Tough Kitty”

“Cowboys & Indians”

“Kiss My Boots”