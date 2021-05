Forget Shark Week. Norwalk’s Maritime Aquarium is looking for folks who want to have a shark year. The aquarium is looking for experienced scuba divers who want to spend time inside its 110,000 gallon shark tank as part of the “Ocean Beyond the Sound” exhibit. Six sand tiger sharks and one lemon shark, each between 7 and 9 feet long, share the tanks. One of the divers has a communications mask and explains why all the divers feel safe among the sharks.