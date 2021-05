When Porsha Williams revealed she was engaged to Simon Guobadia, the ex to one of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, it stirred up quite a bit of controversy. She broke up with her ex-fiancé and father of her child last year, and many accused her of rushing into this marriage after a month of dating with the pursuit of only Guobadia’s reported wealth. Now Williams is sharing more details about the upcoming nuptials, which sound a bit Hugh Grant-inspired. The Real Housewives shade master claims that actually three weddings, and a funeral, are in the works.