Ricki Lake Shows Off Her Massive Engagement Ring From Ross Burningham Rumored to Be Worth Between $50 – 100k

Emma Watson, whose break from social media caused the public to speculate that she was quitting acting, made a brief return to tell everyone to calm the (bloody) hell down. The Daily Mail claimed that Watson had gone "dormant" and was "not taking on new commitments" after starring in 2019's Little Women. The publication's source noted claimed the actress wanted to focus on spending time with her "rumored fiancée" Leo Robinton, who she's been dating for over a year. "Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family," read the report. Soon after, though, Watson's manager Jason Weinberg squashed the rumors that she planned to quit her job. "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't," he told EW in a statement.