Ricki Lake Shows Off Her Massive Engagement Ring From Ross Burningham Rumored to Be Worth Between $50 – 100k
TV Host Ricki Lake and her fiancé Ross Burningham finally found the right ring!. If you remember, Ricki Lake first announced her engagement on February 20 in an Instagram post. The caption read, “Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news! I’m engaged! This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human.”mamasuncut.com