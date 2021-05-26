newsbreak-logo
Report: NFL approves new 53-man roster cutdown schedule

By Pete Sweeney
Arrowhead Pride
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe league plans to have a new roster cutdown plan this summer, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The first piece of news in Pelissero’s report is the confirmation of a 90-man camp roster. Remember, in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, each NFL team began workouts with an 80-man roster.

