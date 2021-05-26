NFL alters 2021 roster cuts deadline schedule, dates

While the Chiefs have the best quarterback in the game, the Titans clearly have the best running back, and it is not even close. The Titans' success on offense relies solely on Derrick “King” Henry. Henry rushed for over 2,000 yards and added 17 scores, a year after putting up over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns. Henry is just overpowered; he can stiff-arm grown men like ragdolls, he is absurdly fast for his massive frame, and he can handle the hits without any sign of attrition, as he has over 700 touches over the past two seasons. He also seems to really like playing against Indy, as he had over 100 yards in both matchups last season and got 3 scores at Lucas Oil Stadium (against an injury-ravaged Colts’ defense, but still a mighty feat). Next to Henry is Ryan Tannehill, who has enjoyed a career resurgence with the Titans, and is now an incredibly effective quarterback who benefits a lot from the play-action throws opposing defenses allow while overcommitting to stop Henry. A.J Brown has also emerged as a true #1 receiver and will continue to lead the Titans’ receiving core.