NFL

NFL alters 2021 roster cuts deadline schedule, dates

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL decided on Wednesday that they will be changing the schedule of mandatory cutdown deadlines for the 2021 season, per multiple reports. Recently, the NFL changed its format to allow teams to carry their 90-man roster all the way until the 53-man deadline date, typically on the Saturday following the final preseason game. Although last year, COVID-19 restrictions mandated that team only carry 80 players into training camp.

www.prideofdetroit.com
